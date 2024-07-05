Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.34. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 3,031,309 shares.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

