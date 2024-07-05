Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.85. Highest Performances shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 128 shares.
Highest Performances Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
