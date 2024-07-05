Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,220 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Builders FirstSource worth $73,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $134.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

