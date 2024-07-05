Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,539 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $74,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE DB opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

