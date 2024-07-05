Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $75,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fair Isaac by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,530.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,352.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,272.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $776.63 and a 1 year high of $1,541.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.