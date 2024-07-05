CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $79,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

