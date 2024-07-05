Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,147 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $85,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 83,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $273.77. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.