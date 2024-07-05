Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Calix were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $34.45 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

