Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,190 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 694,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.64 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.