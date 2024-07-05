JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

