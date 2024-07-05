United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

