SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,895 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

