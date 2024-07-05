SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

