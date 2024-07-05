First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

