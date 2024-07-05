Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,404 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cronos Group

About Cronos Group

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.