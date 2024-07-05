SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

