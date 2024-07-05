SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

