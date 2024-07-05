SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

