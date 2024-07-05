Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $4.95. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 188,170 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SCGLY

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.