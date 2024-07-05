3,364 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

