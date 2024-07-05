SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

