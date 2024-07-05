Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $137,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,550,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,505,602,000 after purchasing an additional 435,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

