Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.