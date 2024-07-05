State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %

ARW stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

