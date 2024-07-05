Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after buying an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,300,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.88.

SPOT opened at $314.80 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

