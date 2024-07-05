Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 209.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

