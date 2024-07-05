SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.