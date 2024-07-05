SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $434.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.71 and a 200-day moving average of $411.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

