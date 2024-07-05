Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

