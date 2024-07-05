SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

