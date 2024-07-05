State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.08 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

