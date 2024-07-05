State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vontier by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

