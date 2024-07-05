Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Transcat were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Transcat by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Transcat by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Transcat by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRNS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.11. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

