Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,556,986 shares in the company, valued at $52,111,374.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.