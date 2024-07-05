Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,266.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00.

Toast Stock Down 2.6 %

Toast stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.