Joeben Bevirt Sells 250,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

