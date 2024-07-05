Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys 60,294 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $340,058.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,901,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $699,834.96.

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

