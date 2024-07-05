ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,124,000.00 in Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $462,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

