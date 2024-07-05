Opko Health, Inc. Sells 14,082 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $731.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

