State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $177.42 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $341.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.10.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

