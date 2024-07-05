Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $184.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

