Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 880,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 147,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Tasty Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Tasty Company Profile
Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
