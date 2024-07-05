Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 880,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 147,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Tasty Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tasty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.