Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

