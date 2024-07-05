Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading 9.1% Higher

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 109,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 206,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
