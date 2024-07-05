State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.90.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

