Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 203.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $28.82.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

