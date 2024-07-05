DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.20

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2019653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

DouYu International Trading Up 42.5 %

The company has a market cap of $567.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

