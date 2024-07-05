Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) were down 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 222,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 102,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of C$30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

