Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 227,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 576,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

AOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

