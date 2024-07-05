United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 17.6%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 1,709,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,061,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

